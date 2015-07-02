 Top
    Director General of IAEA is on a visit to Iran

    Yukiya Amano will hold a series of meetings with Tehran officials

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano's visit to Tehran started today.

    Report informs referring to Iranian media stated.

    According to the report, he met with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani.

    Y.Amano will hold a series of meetings with officials in Tehran. Director General of the IAEA will discuss the status of implementation of the agreements on Iran's nuclear program at the meetings.

