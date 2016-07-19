Devlet Bahçeli: 'We are ready to support death penalty in Turkey'

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'We are ready to support death penalty in Turkey'.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said.

'Often requests sounded regarding death penalty. If Justice and Development Party (AKP) is ready to introduce it, we are ready, too. We will voluntarily realize this issue', D.Bahçeli stressed.

MHP Chairman said that Turkish Republic underwent bombing from the other side of the ocean: 'Therefore, the US should immediately surrender head of the terrorist organization to Turkey'.