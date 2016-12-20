Detention on remand ordered against 236 militants in Turkey

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces ordereddetentiononremand against236 soldiers out of 530 for using "ByLock" computer program.

Report informs citing the Haber7, bureau for fight against terrorism and organized crime of prosecutor's office conducted operations in country's 58 provinces.

According to report, as part of the investigation over Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) Turkish Armed Forces, detained 250 ensigns and 280 officers. 236 of them detained on remand.

Notably, FETO followers connected with each other through the program "ByLock".