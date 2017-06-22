Detained Telegram channel managers go on hunger strike

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ A number of detained Telegram channel managers went on a hunger strike 100 days after their arrest in protest to the way their cases were being handled.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Nima Keshvari, Saied Naghdi, Sobhan Jafari Tash, Javad Jamshidi, Mojtaba Bagheri and Ali Ahmad Nia are among these prisoners who are on a hunger strike.

According to the lawyer of the two managers, Ali Mujtehidzadeh, he has not yet been given the opportunity to meet with his clients: "I also do not have information about their health status." I learned about the start of my clients' hunger strikes from members of their families."