Details of poisoning of the Azerbaijanis in Georgian wedding revealed

Tbilisi. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Relevant Georgian authorities are conducting investigation regarding the fact of mass poisoning at a wedding party in Sadakhli village of Marneuli, populated by Azerbaijanis. Relevant statement will be issued in the coming days.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Marneuli district executive power stated. The executive power said that mass poisoning has occurred during a wedding party in Mushul palace, Sadakhli village on August 29. Over 200 of the 300 attendees admitted to the hospitals due to poisoning.

Chief Physician of Marneuli district hospital Zurab Opropelidze issued a statement to Report News Agency in regard with the case: 'Yesterday evening, nearly 100 people admitted to our hospital. There were women and children among them. Approximately 14 children have received treatment. We have invited all the doctors to the hospital again and informed relevant organizations. However, number of those received had been continuously increasing. Therefore, we had to send the patients to Geo Hospital. 20 patients were sent to Rustavi, Bolnisi, Dmanisi regional hospitals due to diabetes, cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal and other chronic diseases. At present, 12 patients are being treated at the hospital. They will be re-analyzed' chief physician said.

According to him, Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Governor of Kvemo Kartli-BorchaliRegion, Deputy Minister of Health, as well as leaders of political parties visited the hospital at night and got information on the conditions of the patients.

The Prime Minister gave specific instructions regarding the appropriate assistance to the patients.

Chief Physician of Geo Hospital Tatyana Shengelaya said that 54 patients were received by the hospital during the night: 'We were informed at night and returned to the hospital, admitted patients till midnight. At present, 4-5 of them are being treated at the hospital. The remained have already been discharged'.

Notably, it is assumed that salad, fish and water caused the poisoning. Currently, Georgian Ministry of Health and Interior Ministry are investigating the case. Samples have been taken from all meals, wine, lemonade and pure water.