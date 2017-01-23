Deputy Turkish PM: We have two prerequisites to Trump's term

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Improvement of bilateral relations of Ankara and Washington is related to two prerequisites that the United States should fulfill, adding that Trump's term is promising for Turkey.

Report informs citing Haber7, Deputy Turkish PM, the government spokesman Numan Kurtulmuş said in a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He expressed wish on important role of Turkey, Russia, Iran and US on the Syrian issue: "New road maps in both Middle East and world policy are expected". Kurtulmuş also expressed his hopefulness about the improvement of the bilateral relations of the U.S. and Turkey during Trump's term.

"The U.S., under the presidency of Donald Trump, should extradite the leader of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), Fetullah Gülen, and immediately cease support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party affiliated Democratic Union Party (PKK/PYD)," said Kurtulmuş.