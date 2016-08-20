Deputy Prime Minister: We will develop economic relations with Syria in coming days

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We are going to develop economic relations between Turkey and Syria in the coming days."

"Report" informs, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister, Nurettin Canikli, has told the Reuters agency.

According to him, there has been a decline in trade relations with Turkey, Iraq and Syria in recent years.

"In the coming days, we will have the opportunity to increase economic activity especially with Syria. This relationship will be established with Syrian people and government," Deputy Prime Minister said.