    Deputy Minister: Armenia will buy weapons from Russia, despite the threat of U.S. sanctions

    David Pakhchanyan: Deliveries under first defense loan are almost completely completed, there is an agreement to continue work

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia will continue to purchase arms in Russia, despite the threat of sanctions from the U.S.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Deputy Defense Minister, Chairman of State Military-Industrial Committee David Pakhchanyan , referring to the threat of US sanctions due to defense cooperation with Russia.

    "Of course, sanctions are a problem, but we have the task of ensuring security, and we will proceed from our interests," Pakhchanyan said.

    According to him, deliveries under the first defense loan are almost completed, there is an agreement to continue work.

    In 2015 and 2017, two defense loan agreements were signed between Russia and Armenia for a total amount of $ 300 million.

    Notably, on August 2, 2017, President Trump signed into law H.R. 3364, the “Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act” (“CAATSA” or the “Act”) against Russia, North Korea and Iran. The implementation of this law began on January 29, 2018.

