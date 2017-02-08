 Top
    Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey to hold consultations in Moscow

    Embassy: Deputy Minister and former Turkish Ambassador will arrive in Russia

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Turkey will hold consultations in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers on February 14.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Press Secretary of the Turkish Embassy in Moscow Orhan Gazigil said. 

    "The deputy minister and former Turkish Ambassador to Russia Umit Yardim will arrive in Moscow", said the embassy representative.

    According to report, Russian side will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov. Detailed consultations expected on a broad agenda.

