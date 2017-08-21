Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia appointed ambassador to US

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Anatoly Antonov as ambassador to the United States, Report informs citing the Kremlin website.

"Vladimir Putin freed A. Antonov from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The head of state also signed a decree, by which Sergei Kislyak is relieved of his duties as Russia's ambassador to the United States and a permanent observer of Russia to the Organization of American States in Washington, "the Kremlin said.

A. Antonov is a personnel diplomat. He worked for more than 30 years in the Foreign Ministry in various positions, mainly in the central apparatus. In 2004, he headed the Department for Security and Disarmament. He was Deputy Defense Minister from February 2011 to December 2016. Since 2015, Anatoly Antonov is on the EU's sanctions list.