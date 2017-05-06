Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan commented on closure of OSCE office in Armenia

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov commented on the closure of the OSCE office in Armenia. Report informs, the demands for the closure of the OSCE office in Yerevan were based on legitimate demands of Azerbaijan.

"We demanded from the OSCE chairmanship that the office in Yerevan should not touch the aspects of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. These issues were raised and the Austrian presidency took certain measures. But Armenia did not give their consent. Thus, Austria and the OSCE decided to close the office in Yerevan. The process has already begun and will be completed in about 3 months, "A. Azimov said.