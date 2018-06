Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ / The deputy director of “Narsan” company in Armenia, Robert Harutyunyan detained on suspicion of giving a bribe in large amount.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, press-secretariat of Armenia's special investigation service has reported.

Investigation on penal case is underway.

If Robert Harutyunyan is convicted for those accusations, he can be deprived of freedom for five years.