Deputy chief of colonel commander of Armenia's post-patrol service stabbed

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy chief of colonel commander of the post-patrol service of Armenia, police Major Akop Mkrtchyan was stabbed.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the incident occurred on August 24 at night.

According to information, his brother took him to the hospital. He is in critical situation. Surgery lasted for several hours. Doctors removed his spleen and performed surgery on his lungs.

According to report, A.Mkrtchyan was stabbed while trying to prevent the dispute in the Noragavit district.

Notably, he was newly appointed to this position. Before, Arthur Vanoyan worked in this post. He was killed by Sasna Tsrer group when they captured the Armenian Post-Patrol Service.