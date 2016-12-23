 Top
    Deputy Chairman of Turkish Parliament released - UPDATED

    Pervin Buldan suspected of supporting and promotion of terrorism

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, political wing of the terrorist PKK, MP Pervin Buldan released after testifying. 

    According to information, Pervin Buldan suspected of supporting and promotion of terrorism.

