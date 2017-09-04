 Top
    Grozny hosts rally in support of Muslims-Rohingyas

    The demonstration has gathered up to a million participants

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ A rally with participation of thousands of people is being held in center of Grozny in front of “The Heart of Chechnya” mosque in support of Muslims-Rohingyas.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Thousands of people have filled all the streets adjacent to the mosque.

    The administration of the Republic, the Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadirov, Speaker of the Parliament Magomed Daudov, representatives of the clergy of Chechnya and the republics of North Caucasus are also attending the demonstration. As the organizers say, residents of the neighboring regions have also arrived to take part in the demonstration.

    According to estimates, the action has gathered up to a million participants. The protest action is going on in a peaceful atmosphere; no rights violations have been recorded. Security is ensured by hundreds of employees of law enforcement bodies.

