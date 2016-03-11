 Top
    EU delegation led by Mogherini to visit Iran in April

    It is planned to discuss interaction between European countries and Iran in trade and energy fields, as well as migration issues

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the European Commission led by Vice-Chairman of the EC, Head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini will visit Iran in April.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, senior EU official said ."The visit is expected in April.As for the composition of the mission, we are still working on it. The High Representative has invited a number of commissioners", EU official said on condition of anonymity.

    According to him, "Iranian side has a strong interest to work closely with the EU in areas such as trade and, of course, energy, we are interested in issues such as migration, contacts between people."

