    Delegation of Armenian Defence Ministry visited Iran

    The meeting focused on security issues, as well as the latest developments around the Karabakh conflict settlement

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation chaired by the Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan departed to Iran with a working visit. Report informs referring to Armenian media, information was given by the press service Armenian Defense Ministry.

    During the visit, David Tonoyan met with the Minister of Defense and the Promotion of Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Hosein Dehghan and his deputy, Brigadier General Firuz Masih Puri.

    The meeting discussed issues of international and regional security, as well as the latest developments around the Karabakh conflict settlement.

    During the visit, issues of expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of military education and opportunities for cooperation in the field of logistics, particularly in delivery were discussed.

