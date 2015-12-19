Defense Ministry: Europe and Turkey closed its skies for long-range aviation of Russia

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Europe and Turkey closed its skies for long-range Russian aircraft, striking out at the group ISIS, which is why Russian pilots were forced to make a route bypassing Europe. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of Russian Long Range aviation Anatoly Konovalov Major-General told reporters."Olenegorsk - is the northernmost our airfield that allows to increase the reach and perform aerial refueling. There were certain things that excluded the possibility of performing the tasks of other options.

Europe and Turkey closed its skies for long-range aviation", - said Konovalov.

He added that even in such conditions long-range aviation has proven that it is able to perform the tasks.