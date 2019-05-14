 Top

Defense ministers of Turkey and Russia discussed reduction of tension in Idlib

Report informs citing the TASS.

Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed security issues in the Middle East and bilateral military cooperation, Report informs citing TASS.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. During the talks, bilateral military cooperation was discussed. The heads of the military departments exchanged views on security issues in the Middle East region, in particular, the settlement of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, " the Defense Ministry reported.

