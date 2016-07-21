State emergency decree submitted to Turkish Parliament

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The decision, adopted at the meeting of Turkish National Security Council and the Cabinet of Ministers on declaration of state of emergency of 3 month, has been submitted to the Grand National Assembly (Turkish Parliament).

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the decision will be discussed in Parliament today.

Notably, yesterday President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared state of emergency in the country.

On July 15, a small military junta linked to the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) attempted to topple the democratically elected government in Turkey and bring martial law. The attempt was prevented by military troops loyal to the government, along with police units and millions of Turkish citizens in favor of democracy. 246 people, consisting of mostly civilians, have been killed by pro-coup soldiers, while over 1,500 people were injured.