Death toll of Ankara blast reaches 37

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ ree more people have died from injuries suffered in a suicide car-bomb attack in the capital, raising the death toll to 37, Health Minister Mehmet Müezzinoğlu said on Monday. The minister added that 71 others, 15 of whom were in intensive care, were still being treated at the hospitals, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded between two passenger buses near crowded bus stops located at the heart of the city on Sunday. Many vehicles and buses were completely or seriously burned.

A Turkish official later said that initial findings suggest PKK or a PKK-affiliated terrorist organization carried out the attack.

Speaking after an emergency security meeting, Health Minister Mehmet Müezzinoglu said on Sunday that 125 people were wounded, 19 of which were in serious condition. He said that 30 of the fatalities died at the scene while the other four perished at hospitals.

The health minister however announced on Monday that the death toll has risen to 37, whereas 71 were still being treated at the hospitals.

Interior Minister Efkan Ala said Sunday's attack won't deter the country from its fight against terrorism. He confirmed the blast as a car bomb that targeted civilians at a bus stop.

He said authorities have obtained evidence but won't make an announcement on those responsible until the end of the investigation.

Sunday's bombing in Ankara was the 3rd attack that targeted the Turkish capital in recent months.