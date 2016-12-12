Death toll in Istanbul terror attack rises to 38

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in Saturday's Istanbul terror attack has risen to 38, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, among the dead, 30 are police officers, seven are civilians, and one has yet to be identified, Soylu said.

He also confirmed a previous statement from the Istanbul Governor's Office that 155 people had been wounded in the attack - 19 still in critical condition.

At around 10.30 p.m. (1930GMT) on Saturday evening, two explosions rocked Istanbul's European side.

Outside a football stadium in Istanbul's Besiktas district, a car bomb was detonated two hours after the end of a Turkish league football match between Besiktas and Bursaspor.

Seconds later, a suicide bomb attack occurred in Macka Park in the same neighborhood. The suicide bomber blew himself up after police noticed him, according to Soylu.

"A total of 13 suspects have been arrested so far," he said. "Signs point to the involvement of the PKK terrorist group."