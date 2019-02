Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in Wednesday's building collapse in Istanbul has risen to 21, Anadolu Agency reports citing Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Speaking to reporters at the site, the Minister said that a total of 35 people were believed to be trapped under the wreckage and all of them were recovered.

14 out of 35 people were rescued from the debris, he added.

"Those responsible will be held accountable," Soylu said.