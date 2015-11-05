Death toll in Istanbul alcohol poisoning cases reaches 20

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from Istanbul’s suspected alcohol poisoning cases has reached 26, Report informs Turkish health officials said on Wednesday.

Since October 18, 91 people have reported to hospitals for suspected alcohol poisoning.

Nine others are still in intensive care units, officials at Istanbul’s provincial Directorate of Health said.

Health experts have been investigating the samples from patients to find out the exact causes of the poisoning, officials said.

Police detained 21 people on Saturday on suspicion of manufacturing and selling illegal alcohol products. They face charges of “causing death and injury of more than one with eventual intent”.

Seven suspects were released on judicial control while 14 others were held for trial, police said.