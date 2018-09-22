Death toll in Iran military parade attack reaches 24 - VIDEO - UPDATED-3

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people killed in a shooting attack on a military parade in southwestern Iran on Saturday has risen to 24, Report informs citing PressTV.

***12:16

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll of the terrorist attack during the military parade in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz has reached 10 people, 21 terrorists were injured, while two were neutralized.

Report informs citing Tasmin agency that the due statement was provided by Ahvaz’s deputy governor for political affairs.

***11:05

Seven soldiers were killed and two were neutralized as a result of terrorist attack during the military parade in Ahvaz city, south of Iran.

Report informs citing Tasnim agency.

It was stated that two of the terrorists escaped from the scene.

No official information has been provided about terrorists yet.

***10:37

A large number of people were killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist act during the military parade in the town of Ahvaz, south of Iran.

Report informs citing Turkish press.

Notably the first day of “Sacred Defense” week will begin on September 22. On this occasion, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Army hold military parade in all Iranian cities, including Tehran. President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Ali Larijani attended the event in the country's capital.

600 warships from the Gulf and Bandar Abbas port also participated in the event.