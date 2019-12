At least 19 people have been killed after a bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia on Sunday, authorities said.

"Nineteen people died and at least five received injuries," the local department of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

According to the source, there are two children among those killed.

The bus driver also died.

"The bus driver is a resident of Chita region, born in 1976. He died in the accident," the law enforcement bodies said.