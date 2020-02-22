 Top

Death toll from coronavirus climbs to six in Iran

The number of coronavirus carriers in Iran has increased to 28 people.

Report informs, citing Sputnik Turkiye, that the death toll from the disease has reached six in the country.

Coronavirus has already claimed more than 2,300 lives globally. 

