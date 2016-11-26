Death penalty for Iranian billionaire Babek Zanjani canceled

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Supreme Court of Iran canceled death penalty of billionaire Babek Zanjani.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, B.Zanjani was jailed with accusations of engagement in corrupted oil business. The decision came after protesting application submitted by his lawyer to the court against sentence announced in early March.

But ‘Mizan’ agency informs that this is not final decision of the process.

Notably, B.Zanjani was included US’s blacklist in 2012, due to violation of US sanctions against Iran.