Davutoglu gave instructions to AKP to prepare for early parliament election

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu gave an order to prepare for early parliamentary elections. This was discussed in telephone talks between prime minister with heads of district administrations led by him Justice and Development Party (AKP), Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti".

"Despite the ongoing negotiations on a coalition, you have to be ready for early elections at any moment.You constantly have to maintain contact with the people of your city, "- said in a statement by the head of government.