    ​Davutoglu: Accusations on Turkey not respecting the rights of national minorities unfounded

    'Armenian and Greek lobbies are against Turkey, so they say the minorities in Turkey are under pressure'

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu responded to criticism that the country does not respect the rights of national minorities.

    Report informs citing the Turkish Kanal 7, Armenian and Greek lobbies worldwide struggle against Turkey, and state that national minorities in Turkey are under pressure.

    Davutoglu added that the allegations are unfounded: "Just a month ago we organized the annual reception ceremony for the national and religious minority leaders in which I personally participated. Moreover, my chief advisor is a Turkish citizen of Armenian origin. All the allegations in our address are unfounded, said the prime minister.

