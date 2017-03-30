Date of next CIS Heads of State Council summit named

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of CIS heads of government will be held on May 26 in Kazan and the summit in Moscow in September.

Report informs citing the TASS, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has said.

"The CIS Heads of State Council meeting is scheduled for May 26 in Kazan, and the CIS Heads of State Council summit to be held in September 2017 in Moscow," she said. "The Commonwealth plays an important unifying role".