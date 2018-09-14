 Top
    Close photo mode

    Date of Erdogan-Putin meeting made public

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on September 17, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

    Report informs citing Anadolu that, according to him, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the situation in Syria.

    Russian Today referring to the Turkish Presidential Administration disseminated information, according to which the Erdogan-Putin meeting will take place in Sochi. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi