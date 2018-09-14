Date of Erdogan-Putin meeting made public

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on September 17, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Report informs citing Anadolu that, according to him, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the situation in Syria.

Russian Today referring to the Turkish Presidential Administration disseminated information, according to which the Erdogan-Putin meeting will take place in Sochi.