CSTO preparing to hold exercises in Armenia

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Defense Ministry of Armenia held staff talks on preparation scheduled from September 30 to October 4 in Armenia CSTO CRRF (Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Rapid Reaction Force) exercises "Unbreakable brotherhood 2015".

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the negotiations involved representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the CSTO Secretariat, the Joint Staff, as well as the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross).

As expected, within two days the participants of the talks to finalize the scenario exercises and practical episodes, specifying the number of participants in the exercise, visit the "Baghramyan" training ground.