CSTO exercises will be held in Armenia

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Teachings of groups of special forces of the Collective Rapid Response Forces (CRRF) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia on May 24-26, Report informs citing the official website of the CSTO.

It is reported that the exercise "Cobalt-2016" will be held at the training center "Baghramyan" of Ministry of Defence of Armenia, their progress will be observed by CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha.

The exercise will include joint operations to curb the activities of terrorist groups, cutting off channels of illicit arms trafficking, explosives and drugs, operational and combat training of personnel will be improved.

Combat and military transport helicopters will be involved in exercises.

Representatives of special forces of internal affairs (police) and internal troops of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will take part in exercises.