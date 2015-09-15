 Top
    CSTO helds 'Unbreakable brotherhood 2015' exercises in Armenia

    Crisis response center of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be created on the basis of Russian Defense Ministry

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Crisis response center of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be created on the basis of Defense Ministry of Russian Federation. Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    In the period from September 30 to October 4 CSTO exercises entitled "Unbreakable brotherhood 2015" will be held in Armenia in order to improve operational and combat training of forces and collective security system.

