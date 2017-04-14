CSTO appoints Armenian Secretary General

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Yuriy Khachaturov has been appointed Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Acting Secretary General of the organization, Valery Semerikov said.

According to him, Yuriy Khachaturov will take the office on May 2, 2017. Earlier, Nikolay Bordyuzha served in this post.

Notably, Yuriy Khachaturov is former chief of general staff of Armenian armed forces.