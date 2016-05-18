Croatian president pays a three-day visit to Iran

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is on a three-day visit in the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI).

Report informs referring to the Mehr agency, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Croatian president upon her arrival in Imam Khomeini International Airport, she was welcomed by the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh, IRNA reported.

Official welcoming ceremony by Rouhani for the Croatian president took place in Sa'dabad Historic and Cultural Complex on Wednesday.

In the presence of the Iranian and Croatian presidents, senior officials of the two countries will sign several agreements and memoranda of understanding for bolstering cooperation, Esmaeili said.

Later in the day, the Iranian president and his Croatian counterpart will also attend a joint press conference, he noted.