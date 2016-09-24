 Top
    Criminal group, producing counterfeit euro detained in Armenia

    Other members of group are wanted

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Criminal group, producing counterfeit currency bills, has been revealed and detained in Armenia.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the National Security Service of Armenia declared.

    According to the information, the criminal group intended to produce and circulate counterfeit euro, however, weren't able to realize this intention as detained.

    3 people have already been detained in regard with the crime. Other members of the group are wanted. 

