    Criminal case launched into purchase of mansion by former police chief in Armenia

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case has been launched into the fact of purchase of a mansion by former Armenian police chief Vladimir Gasparyan. Report informs citing Armenian media that the due information has been provided by the press service for the Special Investigative Office of Armenia.

    It turned out that Gasparyan earlier purchased a $3-mln mansion for $200,000.

    "Based on the prepared materials, a criminal case has been instituted on grounds of paragraph 1 of part 3 of Article 178 (Serious fraud) and part 1 of article 309 (Misfeasance)," the report says. 

