Crashed drone in Turkey's southern

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Security forces on Tuesday launched a detailed search for a drone belonging to the U.S. military which crashed in Turkey's southern province of Hatay. The armed drone has reportedly crashed due a motor breakdown, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Locals of the Gülova Aktaş village located 10 kilometers away from the Syrian border in the Kumlu district reported to gendarmerie forces that they heard a crash on Monday night.

After a brief search at night, security forces launched a detailed investigation after daybreak.

An unidentified drone was downed by Turkish jets on October 16 in the adjacent Kilis district of southern Turkey.