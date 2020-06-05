​COVID-19: Death toll hits 8,134 in Iran

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Iran has surged again. Report says that Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, told IRNA.

According to him, another 2,886 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, bringing the tally to 167,156.

According to Jahanpur, 63 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day. The condition of 2,573 people is critical.

So far, more than 1.04 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus. Meanwhile, over 129,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals.