​COVID-19 cases hit 50,000 in Belarus

Belarus has confirmed 812 COVID-19 cases as of June 9, raising the toll to 50,265.

The country’s deaths from coronavirus increased by 6 to 282, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 24,506 people have recovered from the infection in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appears unfazed by the pandemic. He has not followed the European pattern of imposing sweeping restrictions.

There is no regional information, and journalists have not been allowed to interview medics or see what is going on in hospitals.

Shops, schools and public transport continue to function as normal. But the health ministry has issued recommendations for Belarusians to stay away from crowded places, use hand sanitizer and wear masks, mainly if they belong to at-risk categories.

The EU has promised Belarus €60m (£52m; $64m) to help fight coronavirus - but only on the condition that it fulfills WHO guidelines.