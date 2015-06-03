Court sentenced Iranian female artist for caricatures of parliamentarians

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Court sentenced a young Iranian artist more than 12 years in prison for her painting caricatures of the members of Parliament, where they are represented as animals. Report informs referring to Russian media, 28-year-old artist Athena Farkhadani drew a cartoon depicting the voting members of parliament in the form of monkeys and other animals, demonstrating protest against the fact that the government voted in favor of the restriction of the possibility of birth control for women, as well as the prohibition of certain contraception.

A.Farkhadani was sentenced to 12 years and 9 months in prison, although according to some sources of the newspaper, the maximum sentence for such a crime can't exceed seven and a half years in prison in regard with the artist's family and a lawyer will file an appeal.