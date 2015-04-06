Counterterrorism exercises held in south of Russia

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The military of intelligence units mountain infantry brigade of the Southern Military District (JUVO) of Russia held counter-terrorism exercises, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

During maneuvers scouts worked to block the base area of illegal armed groups, the destruction of subversive groups of imaginary enemy, finding caches of weapons and ammunition in the highlands and forests.Also, soldiers worked assault actions in urban areas, said the press service of the Southern Military District.

About 200 troops involved in practical training and more than 20 units of weapons and military equipment.