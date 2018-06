Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ 81 people arrested as a result of counter-terrorist operations against ISIS in 6 provinces of Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, 21 of them are leaders of the group. Counter-terrorist measures have been taken in İstanbul, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Kırklareli, Edirne and Erzurum.

20 arrested persons are under the age of 18, 60 of them are citizens of foreign countries.