Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ 20 suspects were detained in the counter-terror operation by local law enforcement in Moscow and suburb regions.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, they are suspected of extremist activities.

The detainees are members of organized gang. Most of them are citizens of former Soviet republics.

Notably, in early November this year, members of ISIS were detained, suspected of attack attempts in Moscow and Ingushetia.