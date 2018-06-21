Corruption inspection to be conducted in Armenian Defense Ministry

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Control Service of Armenia will conduct an inspection at the Ministry of Defense.

Reprot informs citing the Armenian press, the head of the service, David Sanasaryan, said.

According to him, it will be inspected not only the purchase of goods for military purposes but also the activity of the Ministry of Defense. "This inspection is conducted according to the information we receive. Inspection is related to corruption".

D.Sanasaryan also added that additional information about the results of the inspection would be provided.