Coronavirus reaches Estonia from Iran

New cases of infection from a new coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are being reported daily around the world.

Report informs, citing Interfax, that Estonia has confirmed the first case of infection with the disease.

"This morning, we received information about the first infected person in Estonia. This is a permanent resident, who is not a citizen of the country," Estonian Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said.

The man, who tested positive for the disease, returned to Estonia from Iran last night and is now in quarantine.