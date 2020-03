The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has exceeded 3,500.

As many as 107 have died from the disease, Report informs with reference to RIA Novosti.

Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said that the authorities have decided to extend the cancellation of classes in Iran’s educational institutions, universities, and schools until the Iranian New Year, which begins on March 20, followed by holidays.

Earlier, Moscow expressed its willingness to assist Tehran in the fight against coronavirus.