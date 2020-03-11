 Top

Coronavirus claims 354 lives in Iran

The number of deaths from coronavirus has reached 354, with a total of 9,000 cases recorded, Advisor to the Iranian Health Minister Ali Reza Vahabzadeh said on his official Twitter account.

"958 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded during the last day, taking the total number of infected to 9,000. In the same period, as many as 63 patients died, increasing the overall death toll to 354," he wrote on Twitter, noting that 2,959 out of 9000 infected people had recovered.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The cause of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, officially named COVID-2019.

More than 100 countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

